Southern Railway announces diversion of trains between Chennai Central-Bhagat Ki Kothi; check details

CHENNAI: Central Railway has notified the diversion of train service between Chennai Central and Bhagat Ki Kothi due to the derailment of a Goods Train at Amalner in Mumbai Division of Western Railway. Train No 06157 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Bhagat Ki Kothi Express that left Dr MGR Chennai Central at 7.30 pm on May 14 will be diverted to run via Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bhopal, Ujjain, Ratlam, Chittaurgarh, Ajmer and Marwar, a release issued by Southern Railway said.

One way special train from Thiruvananthapuram to Hazrat Nizamuddin

A one-way special train will be operated from Thiruvananthapuram to Hazrat Nizamuddin on May 17 to clear extra rush of passengers during Summer.

Train No 06033 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Hazrat Nizamuddin One-WaySpecial will leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 07.30 hrs on 17th May (Saturday) and reach Hazrat Nizamuddin at 2.00 pm the third day (1 Service). Advance reservation for the train comprising two AC tier-III, 10 Sleeper Class Coaches, 11 General Second Class Coaches and a Luggage cum Brake Van is open, a release issued by Southern Railway said.