Southern Railway announces diversion of Rameswaram – Ayodhya Cantt Superfast Express; check details

CHENNAI: North Central Railway has notified the diversion of train service due to Maha Kumbh.

Train No. 22613 Rameswaram – Ayodhya Cantt Superfast Express leaving Rameswaram at 11.55 pm on 02 February, will be diverted to run via Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Jeonathpur, Varanasi and Ayodhya Cantt. Additional stoppage will be provided at Prayagraj Chheoki, a release issued by Southern Railway (SR) said.