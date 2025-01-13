Southern Railway announces diversion of Mysuru – Dr MGR Chennai Central Kaveri Express; check details

CHENNAI: South Western Railway has notified a change in the pattern of Train No. 16022 Mysuru – Dr MGR Chennai Central Kaveri Express leaving Mysuru at 9.00 pm on 14th January due to line block/power block for facilitating engineering works at Bengaluru Cantonment.

Train no 16022 Mysuru Express would be diverted via KSR Bengaluru, Yesvantpur, Hebbal, Banaswadi, Baiyyappanahalli and Krishnarajapuram skipping stoppage at Bengaluru Cantonment, a release issued by Southern Railway said.