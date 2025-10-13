Southern Railway announces changes in pattern of express train services; check details

CHENNAI: The Chennai division of Southern Railway announced that passengers travelling on bi-weekly special trains between Tirunelveli and Chengalpattu on October 17,19, 21, 22, 24 and 26 can use EMUs at Chengalpattu station, especially during the festive season, said a press statement.

As part of ongoing engineering works in the Egmore-Villupuram section at Mundiyampakkam yard on October 14, 15 and 18 from 12:50 pm to 4:20 pm (3 hours 30 minutes) and also in the Thiruvananthapuram division, SR announced certain changes in pattern of train services.

Passengers going from Tirunelveli to Chengalpattu (Train 06154/06156) at 1:15 pm can use EMUs to Chennai departing from Chengalpattu at 1:45 pm and 2:20 pm. Passengers going from Chennai to Tirunelveli (Train 06153/06155) at 3 pm can use EMUs from Chennai Beach at 12:40 pm, and 1 pm arrives Chengalpattu at 02:25 pm and 02:25 pm.

Tambaram-Villupuram MEMU leaving Tambaram at 9:45 am is partially cancelled between Tindivanam and Villupuram. Villupuram-Chennai Beach MEMU leaving Villupuram at 1:40 pm is partially cancelled between Villupuram and Tindivanam.

Train 16128 Guruvayur-Chennai Egmore Express scheduled to leave Guruvayur at 11.15 pm on October 17, 22, and 24 will be diverted to run via Kottayam skipping stoppages at Ernakulam, Cherthala and Alappuzha. Additional stoppage will be provided at Kottayam and Chengannur.

Train 16127 Chennai Egmore-Guruvayur Express scheduled to leave Egmore at 10.20 am on October 30 and November 3 will be regulated for 85 minutes enroute, and on November 1 for 50 minutes, added the statement.