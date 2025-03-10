Southern Railway announces changes in pattern of express train services; check details

CHENNAI: Three express trains operated via Coimbatore would be diverted due to Fixed Time Corridor Block approved for facilitating engineering works over various sections in Salem Division in March.

Train No. 13352 Alappuzha – Dhanbad Express leaving Alappuzha at 6.00 am on March 12,15 and 16 will be diverted to run via Podanur and Irugur skipping stoppage at Coimbatore.

Additional stoppage will be provided at Podanur with timings 12.17 (Arr)/12.20 (Dep).

Train No. 12678 Ernakulam Jn – KSR Bengaluru Intercity Express leaving Ernakulam at 9.10 am on March 12, 15, 16 will be diverted to run via Podanur and Irugur skipping stoppage at Coimbatore.

Additional stoppage will be provided at Podanur with timings 12.47 (Arr)/12.50 (Dep).

Train No. 18190 Ernakulam – Tatanagar Express leaving Ernakulam at 07.15 am on March 12,15 will be diverted to run via Podanur, Coimbatore and Irugur, a release issued by Southern Railway said.