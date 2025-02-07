Southern Railway announces changes in composition of express trains; check details

CHENNAI: The composition of the following trains will be revised as given below:

Train No. 15751/16752 Chennai Egmore- Mandapam- Chennai Egmore Express (From: Chennai Egmore effect with from Feb 10 & Ex. Rameswaram with effect from Feb 11)

Existing Composition: 1-AC First Class cum AC Two Tier Coach, 1- AC Two Tier Coach, 3- AC Three Tier Coaches, 12-Sleeper Coaches, Class 3-General Second Class Coaches & 2-Second Coaches (Divyangjan Friendly)

Revised Composition: 1-AC First Class cum AC Two Tier Coach, 1 AC Two Tier Coach, 3-AC Three Tier Coaches, 13-Sleeper Class Coaches, 3-General Second Class Coaches Ex. 14-8 2- Second Class Coaches (Divyangjan Friendly)

Train No. 15343/16344 Thiruvananthapuram Central - Madurai - Thiruvananthapuram Central Amrita Express (From: Thiruvananthapuram Central with effect from Feb 10 & Ex. Madurai with effect from Feb 11)

Existing Composition: 1- AC Two Tier Coach, 2-AC Three Tier Coaches, Sleeper Coaches, Class 3-General Second Class Coaches & 2-Second Coaches (Divyangjan Friendly)

Revised Composition: 3-General Second Class Coaches & 2- Second Class Coaches (Divyangjan Friendly)