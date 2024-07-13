Southern Railway announces change in pattern of express train services on July 13, 14; check details here

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway has issued an announcement regarding changes in the pattern of express train services due to a line block/power block in the Chennai Egmore - Villupuram section between Chennai Beach and Chennai Egmore on July 14 from 07:45 hrs to 19:45 hrs, spanning 12 hours.

The reason behind this block is ongoing engineering works for the construction of a new culvert at Chennai Egmore Yard.

Changes in pattern of express train services:

1. Train No. 12651, Madurai - Hazrat Nizamuddin Tamil Nadu Sampark Kranti Express leaving Madurai at 00.55 hrs on 14th July 2024 is diverted via Chengalpattu Melpakkam - Arakkonam Perambur Korukkupet with stoppage at Perambur Railway station and SKIPPING STOPPAGES at Tambaram and Chennai Egmore.

2. Train No. 11017, Lokmanya Tilak - Karaikal weekly Express leaving Lokmanya Tilak at 13.15 hrs on 13th July 2024 is diverted via Tiruttani Melpakkam Chengalpattu with stoppage at Tiruttani Railway station and skipping stoppages at Perambur, Chennai Egmore and Tambaram.

3. Train No. 12642, Hazrat Nizamuddin Kanniyakumari Thirukkural Superfast Express leaving Hazrat Nizamuddin at 05:20 hrs on 13th July 2024 is diverted via Perambur Arakkonam Katpadi Villupuram with stoppage at Perambur Railway station and skipping stoppages at Chennai Egmore, Tambaram and Chengalpattu

4. Train No. 09420, Tiruchchirapalli - Ahmedabad Special Fare express leaving Tiruchchirapalli at 05.40 hrs on 14th July 2024 will be dealt on UP suburban line Ex. Tambaram - Chennai Beach with stoppage at Chennai Beach and skipping stoppage at Chennai Egmore railway station.

5. Train No. 17651, Chengalpattu - Kacheguda Express leaving Chengalpattu at 15.35 hrs on 14th July 2024 will be dealt on UP suburban line Ex. Tambaram Chennai Beach with stoppage at Chennai Beach and skipping stoppage at Chennai Egmore railway station.

6. Train No. 17643, Chengalpattu Kakinada CIRCAR Express leaving Chengalpattu at 16:00 hrs on 14th July 2024 will be dealt on UP suburban line Ex. Tambaram Chennai Beach with stoppage at Chennai Beach and skipping stoppage at Chennai Egmore railway station.

7. Train No. 12615, Tambaram New Delhi Grand Trunk Express leaving Tambaram at 17:00 hrs on 14th July 2024 will be dealt on UP suburban line Ex. Tambaram - Chennai Beach with stoppage at Chennai Beach and skipping stoppage at Chennai Egmore railway station.

8. Train No. 12759, Tambaram Hyderabad Charminar Superfast Express leaving Tambaram at 17:30 hrs on 14th July 2024 will be dealt on UP suburban line Ex. Tambaram Chennai Beach with stoppage at Chennai Beach and skipping stoppage at Chennai Egmore railway station.