    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|2 Nov 2024 11:36 AM IST
    Southern Railway announces cancellation of Aronai express on November 5, 2024
    Representative Image 

    CHENNAI: Train no 12507 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Silchar Aronai Express scheduled to leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 4:55 pm on November 5 is fully cancelled due to operational reasons as notified by North Frontier Railway, said a Southern Railway press note.

    Express trainSouthern RailwayThiruvananthapuram
    DTNEXT Bureau

