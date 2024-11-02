Begin typing your search...
Southern Railway announces cancellation of Aronai express on November 5, 2024
The train scheduled to leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 4:55 pm on November 5 is fully cancelled due to operational reasons
CHENNAI: Train no 12507 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Silchar Aronai Express scheduled to leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 4:55 pm on November 5 is fully cancelled due to operational reasons as notified by North Frontier Railway, said a Southern Railway press note.
