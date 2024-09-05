Begin typing your search...
Southern Railway announces cancellation, changes of several express trains; check details here
Train No 22624 Madurai – Chennai Egmore Superfast Express scheduled to leave Madurai at 8.50 pm on September 5 is fully cancelled due to late running of pairing rake.
CHENNAI: Southern Railway announced cancellation, revision in composition and diversion of several express train services.
- Train No 22624 Madurai – Chennai Egmore Superfast Express scheduled to leave Madurai at 8.50 pm on September 5, Train No 22623 Chennai Egmore – Madurai Superfast Express scheduled to leave Chennai Egmore at 10.05 pm on September 6 are fully cancelled due to late running of pairing rake.
- Train No 01163/01164 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (Mumbai)– Velankanni – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus special will run with revised composition of one AC two tier cum AC three tier coach, two AC two tier coaches, five AC three tier coaches, 11 sleeper class coaches, two second class coaches (Disabled friendly) from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus on September 7 and from Velankanni on September 9.
- Train No 12618 Hazrat Nizamuddin – Ernakulam Mangaldeep Express leaving Hazrat Nizamuddin at 05.35 am on September 6 will be diverted to run via Ghaziabad, Mitawali and Agra Fort, Bayana, Sogaria, Ruthiyai and Bina. The train will skip stoppages at Faridabad, Ajhai, Vrindavan Road, Mathura, Agra Cantt., Morena, Gwalior and Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi.
- Train No 12644 Hazrat Nizamuddin - Thiruvananthapuram Central Swarna Jayanthi Express leaving Hazrat Nizamuddin at 05.10 am on September 6 will be diverted to run via Palwal, Mathura, Bayana, Sogaria, Ruthiyai and Bina. The train will skip stoppages at Agra Cantt, Gwalior and Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi.
- Train No 12616 New Delhi – Dr. MGR Chennai Central Grand Trunk Express leaving New Delhi at 4.10 pm from September 6-12 will be diverted to run via Palwal, Mathura, Bayana, Sogaria,Ruthiyai and Bina. The train will skip stoppages at Raja Ki Mandi, Agra Cantt., Dholpur, Morena, Gwalior and Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi.
- Train No 12625 Thiruvananthapuram – New Delhi Kerala Express leaving Thiruvananthapuram at 12.15 pm on September 12 will be diverted to run via Bina, Ruthiyai, Sogaria, Bayana, Agra Fort, Mitawali and Ghaziabad. The train will skip stoppages at Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi, Gwalior, Agra Cantt., Mathura, Faridabad and Hazrat Nizamuddin, said the press release.
