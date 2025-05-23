Southern Railway announces augmentation of several express trains; check details

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway (SR) has notified the permanent/temporary augmentation of a few express trains with additional coaches for the convenience of passengers.

Train 12689/12690 Dr MGR Chennai Central-Nagercoil-Dr MGR Chennai Central Express will be permanently augmented with an AC tier-III coach from Central station with effect from May 23, and from Nagercoil with effect from May 25. The revised coach composition of the train would be two AC tier-II, five AC tier-III, 11 sleeper class coaches and four general second class coaches and two second class coaches (divyangjan friendly).

Train 20681/20682 Tambaram-Sengottai-Tambaram Express will be temporarily augmented with a sleeper class Coach from Tambaram station from May 23 to June 18, and from Sengottai from May 24 to June 19.

Train 22657/22658 Tambaram-Nagercoil-Tambaram Express will be temporarily augmented with a sleeper class coach exiting Tambaram from May 25 to June 16, and exiting Nagercoil from May 26 to June 17.

Train 12695/12696 Dr MGR Chennai Central-Thiruvananthapuram Central-Dr MGR Chennai Central Express will be temporarily augmented with an AC tier-II coach exiting Central station from May 26 to June 26, and exiting Thiruvananthapuram from May 27 to June 27, a release issued by Southern Railway said.

Train 22639/22640 Dr MGR Chennai Central-Alappuzha-Dr MGR Chennai Central Express will be temporarily augmented with an AC tier-II coach exiting Central station from May 24 to June 24 and exiting Alappuzha from May 25 to June 25.