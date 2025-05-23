Begin typing your search...

    Southern Railway announces augmentation of several express trains; check details

    Train 20681/20682 Tambaram-Sengottai-Tambaram Express will be temporarily augmented with a sleeper class Coach from Tambaram station from May 23 to June 18, and from Sengottai from May 24 to June 19.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|23 May 2025 6:37 PM IST  ( Updated:2025-05-23 13:39:40  )
    Southern Railway announces augmentation of several express trains; check details
    X
    Representative Image (Photo: Vishal Nagaraj)

    CHENNAI: The Southern Railway (SR) has notified the permanent/temporary augmentation of a few express trains with additional coaches for the convenience of passengers.

    Train 12689/12690 Dr MGR Chennai Central-Nagercoil-Dr MGR Chennai Central Express will be permanently augmented with an AC tier-III coach from Central station with effect from May 23, and from Nagercoil with effect from May 25. The revised coach composition of the train would be two AC tier-II, five AC tier-III, 11 sleeper class coaches and four general second class coaches and two second class coaches (divyangjan friendly).

    Train 20681/20682 Tambaram-Sengottai-Tambaram Express will be temporarily augmented with a sleeper class Coach from Tambaram station from May 23 to June 18, and from Sengottai from May 24 to June 19.

    Train 22657/22658 Tambaram-Nagercoil-Tambaram Express will be temporarily augmented with a sleeper class coach exiting Tambaram from May 25 to June 16, and exiting Nagercoil from May 26 to June 17.

    Train 12695/12696 Dr MGR Chennai Central-Thiruvananthapuram Central-Dr MGR Chennai Central Express will be temporarily augmented with an AC tier-II coach exiting Central station from May 26 to June 26, and exiting Thiruvananthapuram from May 27 to June 27, a release issued by Southern Railway said.

    Train 22639/22640 Dr MGR Chennai Central-Alappuzha-Dr MGR Chennai Central Express will be temporarily augmented with an AC tier-II coach exiting Central station from May 24 to June 24 and exiting Alappuzha from May 25 to June 25.

    Southern Railwayaugmentationexpress trainsAdditional coaches
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X