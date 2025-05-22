Southern Railway announces augmentation of several express trains; check details

CHENNAI: The coach composition of five express trains would be revised for the convenience of passengers.

According to a release issued by Southern Railway (SR), coach composition of train no 06157/06058 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Bhagat Ki Kothi – Dr MGR Chennai Central Superfast Special has been revised to an AC tier-II, four AC tier-III, 15 sleeper class coaches, and two second class coaches (Divyangjan friendly). The trains would run from Chennai Central with 22 coaches with effect from May 28 and from Bhagat Ki Kothi with effect from May 31.

The revised coach composition of train no 06097/06098 Erode – Barmer – Erode Special will be one AC tier-II, two AC tier-III, 18 sleeper class coaches and two second class coaches (Divyangjan friendly). Altogether, the trains would run with 23 coaches from Erode with effect from May 27 and from Barmer with effect from May 31.

Train No 06055/06056 Podanur – Barauni – Podanur Special will run with an AC tier-II, two AC tier-III, 16 sleeper class coaches and two general second class coaches and two second class coaches (Divyangjan friendly) from Podanur with effect from May 24 and from Barauni from May 27.

Coach composition of train no 06085/ 06086 Ernakulam – Patna – Ernakulam Special has been revised to an AC tier-II, two AC tier-III, 16 sleeper class coaches, two general second class coaches and two second class coaches (Divyangjan friendly) from Ernakulam with effect from May 23 and from Patna with effect from May 26.

Train N. 06063/06064 Coimbatore – Dhanbad – Coimbatore Special would run with a revised coach composition of an AC tier-II, two AC tier-III, 16 sleeper class coaches and two general second class coaches and two second class coaches (Divyangjan friendly) from Coimbatore with effect from May 23 and from Dhanbad with effect from May 26, another release issued by Southern Railway said.

Train to run on normal schedule

Train No 22601 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Sai Nagar Shirdi Superfast Express scheduled to leave Chennai Central at 10.25 am on May 28 will run as per normal schedule. Earlier notified rescheduling of train service stands cancelled due to cancellation of line block, a release issued by Southern Railway said.