Southern Railway announces additional stoppage for Superfast Express trains, check details

CHENNAI: Following the approval of the Railway Board, Train no. 20683/20684 Tambaram – Sengottai – Tambaram Superfast Express will be provided with additional stoppage at Chidambaram and Train no. 20606 Tiruchendur – Chennai Egmore Superfast Express will be provided with additional stoppage at Budalur on an experimental basis.

Train no. 20683/20684 Tambaram – Sengottai – Tambaram Superfast Express will be provided with a two-minute temporary stoppage at Chidambaram station on an experimental basis from Tambaram with effect from April 22 and from Sengottai with effect from April 23.

Train no. 20606 Tiruchendur – Chennai Egmore Superfast Express will be provided with a one-minute temporary stoppage at Budalur Station on an experimental basis with effect from April 22, a release issued by SR said.