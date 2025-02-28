Southern Railway announces additional coaches for several express trains, check details here

CHENNAI: Additional General Second Class coaches would be attached to the following express trains provided for the benefit of candidates appearing for RRB Examination.

Train No. 16304 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Ernakulam Jn Vanchinad Express will be provided with One Additional General Second Class Coach from March 1 to 17.

Train No. 16305 Ernakulam Jn - Kannur Express will be provided with One Additional General Second Class Coach from March 2 to March 18.

An additional general, second class coach would be provided for Train No. 16308 Kannur - Alappuzha Executive Express from 03rd March to 19th March 2025.

Train No. 16307 Alappuzha - Kannur Executive Express will be provided with One Additional General Second Class Coach from March 3 to March 19.

Train No. 16306 Kannur - Ernakulam Jn Express will be provided with One Additional General Second Class Coach from March 4 to March 20.

Train No. 16303 Ernakulam Jn- Thiruvananthapuram Central Vanchinad Express will be provided with One Additional General Second Class Coach from March 5 to 21.

Train No. 22627 Tiruchchirappalli – Thiruvananthapuram Central Superfast Express will be provided with One Additional General Second Class Coach from March 2 to 18.

Train No. 16342 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Guruvayur Express will be provided with One Additional General Second Class Coach from March 2 to 18.

Train No. 16341 Guruvayur - Thiruvananthapuram Central will be provided with One Additional General Second Class Coach from March 3 to 19.

Train No. 22628 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Tiruchchirappalli Superfast Express will be provided with One Additional General Second Class Coach from March 3 to 19, a release issued by Southern Railway said.