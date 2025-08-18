Southern Railway announces additional coaches for four express trains leaving Chennai Central station
CHENNAI: Additional coaches would be provided for four train services operated between Dr MGR Chennai Central – Hazrat Nizamuddin, said a Southern Railway press release.
Train No 12611/12612 Garibrath Express leaving Dr MGR Chennai Central towards Hazrat Nizamuddin and back will be permanently augmented with one AC three-tier economy coach from Central station from August 23, and from Hazrat Nizamuddin from August 25.
The coach composition will be 16 AC three-tier economy coaches and two luggage-cum-brake vans.
Train No 12269/12270 Duronto Express leaving Dr MGR Chennai Central towards Hazrat Nizamuddin and back will be permanently augmented with one AC three-tier coach from Central station from August 22 and from Hazrat Nizamuddin from August 23.
The coach composition after will be one AC first class coach, two AC two-tier coaches, 11 AC three-tier coaches, two sleeper class coaches, one pantry car, one second class coach (disabled-friendly) and one luggage-cum-brake van.