    Southern Railway adds extra coaches to two express trains; check details

    Train No. 22625/22626 Dr MGR Chennai Central – KSR Bengaluru – Dr. MGR Chennai Central Double Decker Express has been permanently augmented with two chair cars.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|24 Sept 2025 12:23 PM IST
    CHENNAI: Southern Railway (SR) has permanently augmented two passenger trains in Tamil Nadu with extra coaches to improve seat availability and enhance passenger comfort.

    1. Train No. 22625/22626 Dr MGR Chennai Central – KSR Bengaluru – Dr MGR Chennai Central Double Decker Express has been permanently augmented with two chair cars. The additional coaches were introduced from Dr MGR Chennai Central with effect from September 22 and from Bengaluru with effect from September 23.

    2. Train No. 22665/22666 KSR Bengaluru – Coimbatore – KSR Bengaluru Uday Express has been permanently augmented with two chair cars. The extra coaches were introduced from KSR Bengaluru with effect from September 22 and from Coimbatore with effect from September 23.

    After augmentation, the revised coach composition is 7 AC double decker chair cars, 7 chair cars, 1 pantry car, 1 second class coach (disabled-friendly), and 1 luggage-cum-brake van.

