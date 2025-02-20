Southern DGPs discuss tackling inter-State crimes

CHENNAI: Tackling Inter-State crimes, criminal gangs, and the transport of illegal items like red sanders and contraband was the focus point as the police chiefs of southern states held a coordination conference virtually on Thursday.

The regional-level meeting of the Southern States' Directors General of Police Coordination Conference was conducted by DGP Shankar Jiwal, Head of the Police Force, Tamil Nadu, via video conferencing.

The meeting emphasised the need for coordinated efforts, improved border vigilance, and leveraging technology to combat inter-State crimes.

Senior police officers from participating states agreed to enhance cooperation in areas like arresting criminals, executing warrants, and sharing intelligence. They also shared insights, data, and best practices to curb these issues.

It was follow-up meeting of the Southern State DGPs Coordination Conference, 2024, which was a significant event held in Chennai in October last year that brought together top police officials from southern Indian states to discuss pressing issues like interstate smuggling, cybercrimes, and Left-Wing extremism.

Following this conference, two subsequent meetings were held to tackle specific issues. The first quarterly meeting, held in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, on Tuesday, focused on Left-Wing extremism and terrorism.

Holding such quarterly meetings and inter-State border meetings regularly would ensure sustained collaboration among southern states to address these challenges, said a press note.