Southern, Delta districts to receive heavy rain on Nov 23

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast heavy rain over Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram and the Delta districts on Sunday.

Coastal Tamil Nadu is expected to receive light to moderate rain, while a few places in the rest of the State and the Puducherry region may experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning.

In its bulletin, the RMC said that an upper-air cyclonic circulation over the central parts of the Strait of Malacca led to the formation of a low-pressure area over the Strait of Malacca and adjoining South Andaman Sea on Saturday. The system is likely to intensify into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal around November 24 and move west-northwestwards, strengthening further over the southwest Bay of Bengal in the following 48 hours.

In Chennai, one or two spells of light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning are likely on Sunday. The city witnessed intermittent light rain during the day on Saturday.

According to the RMC’s rainfall data recorded till 5.30 pm, Nagapattinam received the highest rainfall with 37 mm, followed by Karaikal and Palayankottai with 20 mm each. Kanniyakumari recorded 18 mm.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea till November 24, as squally winds reaching 35–45 km/h and gusting to 55 km/h are expected to prevail along and off the south Tamil Nadu coast, the Gulf of Mannar and the Comorin area.