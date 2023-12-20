Begin typing your search...

South TN floods: Stalin meets Modi, urges him to provide Rs 2,000 cr relief from Disaster Relief Fund

Stalin, who submitted a memorandum to this effect to the PM late Tuesday night also urged Modi to declare the recent floods in the Chennai region and the southern districts of Tamil Nadu as a national disaster.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|19 Dec 2023 6:32 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-12-19 18:39:57.0  )
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged him to immediately provide Rs 2,000 crore emergency relief from the Disaster Relief Fund for livelihood support and to undertake temporary repair and restoration works in rain-ravaged Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari and Tenkasi districts.

Stalin, who submitted a memorandum to this effect to the PM late Tuesday night also urged Modi to declare the recent floods in the Chennai region and the southern districts of Tamil Nadu as a national disaster.

DTNEXT Bureau

