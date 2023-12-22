South TN floods: Death toll may cross 150 in Thoothukudi

THOOTHUKUDI: With several villages of Thoothukudi district devastated and still marooned in the unprecedented rain, a senior civic official in Thoothukudi has put the death toll in the city and its suburbs alone to over 150 people.

“According to internal reports, the death toll in Thoothukudi city and its suburbs is more than 100 as of now. Also, there are more than 30 unidentified bodies at Muthammal Colony in the city, which is surrounded by neck-deep flood waters,” the official told DT Next on condition of anonymity.