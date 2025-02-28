'South TN feels like a neglected backyard'; Guv Ravi pushes for implementing NEP

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi has underscored the imperative need for the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in the state, particularly in the southern region, citing the overwhelming demand from stakeholders.

During his interaction with a diverse group of leaders, including educationists, entrepreneurs, and students, in Tirunelveli, Governor Ravi lamented that the youth in southern Tamil Nadu feel severely disadvantaged in terms of opportunities compared to their counterparts in neighbouring states.

“The state government's inflexible two-language policy, which, in the name of opposing Hindi, inadvertently denies students the opportunity to study other South Indian languages. This is indeed unfair and unjust," Ravi asserted, emphasising that the youth must have the freedom to choose their language of study.

He stressed that the NEP 2020, with its focus on promoting Indian languages, arts, and culture, offers a beacon of hope for the region's youth.

Governor Ravi's interactions with stakeholders in the region also highlighted the pressing issues of substance/ drug abuse among youth and the need for industrialisation to tap the region's vast human and natural resources.

“This region is rich in human and natural resources and yet it feels like a “neglected backyard.” Despite huge potential for industrialisation, people here feel neglected of opportunities. Problems of substance/ drug abuse among youth are serious,” he noted.