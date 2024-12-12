South Tamil Nadu to receive heavy rainfall on Friday, Chennai to receive moderate rains

CHENNAI: The low pressure area over southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka coast is very likely to continue to move west-northwestwards towards South Tamil Nadu and weaken gradually into a low pressure area during next 12 hours, according to weather department.

Under the existing weather conditions, light to moderate rains were witnessed at several places over Tamil Nadu. Many parts of Chennai reported water logging after the heavy rains during the morning hours of Thursday. Heavy rains also led to traffic snarls during the morning hours in many places.

Among other districts, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi, Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu , Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Sivagangai, Ramanathapuram, Madurai, Theni and Virudhunagar received very heavy rainfall.

Isolated places in Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Trichy, Karur, Dindigul, Tiruppur and Coimbatore also received heavy rains.

Meanwhile, on Friday, light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places over South Tamil Nadu and at a few places over North Tamil Nadu. Heavy rainfall can be expected at one or two places over the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai and Kanyakumari.

In Chennai, the sky condition is eodveted to be cloudy with maximum temperature of 28-29 degree Celsius and minimum temperature of 24-25 degree Celsius. The city is also expected to witness thunderstorm and lightning with light or moderate rain in some areas on Friday.

The intensity of the rains are likely to reduce after Friday and light rains are expected to continue.

During the next week, heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur and Pudukottai on December 16. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam and heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Perambalur , Thanjavur and Tiruvarur on December 17.

On December 18, heavy rains are expected in the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni and Dindigul.