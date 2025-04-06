South of Bay may form low pressure, says RMC

CHENNAI: An upper air cyclonic circulation formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal on Saturday now extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level, which could trigger a low-pressure area to form over the south Bay of Bengal for two days until April 8, said the Regional Meteorological Centre. This could result in light to moderate rain at isolated places over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from April 7-12.

Also, the north-south trough from north central Maharashtra to north Tamil Nadu now runs from Marathwada to south Tamil Nadu across interior Karnataka at 0.9 km above mean sea level. Further, an upper air cyclonic circulation lies over south interior Karnataka-neighbourhood at 1.5 km above mean sea level, the weather office said.

Isolated places in south and north Tamil Nadu received rainfall, while dry weather prevailed over the Puducherry region.

Maximum temperatures remained below normal by 2-3 degrees Celsius at a few places over Tamil Nadu. Temperatures hovered in the range of 34-38 degrees Celsius over the plains of interior Tamil Nadu, 32-35 degrees Celsius over coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, and 18-26 degrees Celsius over hilly areas.

Vellore recorded the highest maximum temperature of 37.8 degrees while Madurai city recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the state.