South Indian states give liberally to North Indian states, says CM MK Stalin

COIMBATORE: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday said the economically prospering South Indian states are giving liberally to the North Indian states.

“When CN Annadurai founded the DMK, he said ‘North is flourishing and South is declining.’ But today, we are growing in the North. Going a step further, I could say, only the South gives liberally to the North. This is a fact none could deny,” he said after laying the foundation stone for Thanthai Periyar Library and Science Centre in Coimbatore.

Delving further into the issue, Stalin said a comparison between Tamil Nadu and North Indian states now and fifty years ago, will reveal the actual status.

“Tamil Nadu has the second largest economy and is the most urbanized state. We lead in executing UN’s development goals and almost 20 per cent of India’s leading top educational institutions are in Tamil Nadu. The state is also a top tourism destination in South Asia,” he said.

Reiterating that the popularity of DMK has grown in this parliamentary poll as compared to assembly polls, the Chief Minister said, ‘hence many are criticizing us. But, we will continue our service regardless of criticisms. Today’s modern Tamil Nadu was developed by DMK rule. Our mission is to implement our vision,” he said.

Claiming that Minister V Senthil Balaji has made a ‘come back’ to implement government schemes better in Coimbatore, Stalin said some obstructions were created on seeing his excellent and fast phased functioning.

“But he came back by breaking those shackles. I do not wish to go deep into that issue,” he said.

Declaring that Thanthai Periyar Library and Science Centre will be opened in January, 2026 and ‘Semmozhi Poonga’ coming up at Rs 133 crore will be opened in June, next year, Stalin said the DMK government will launch its projects on time.