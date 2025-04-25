South Central Railway extends 6 summer special trains

CHENNAI: South Central Railway has decided to extend the following special train services to handle the extra passenger rush during the ongoing summer season.

1. Train No 07191 Kacheguda to Madurai Special, which operates on Mondays, will be extended from May 12 to June 2, 2025 (4 Trips).

2. In the return direction, Train No 07192 Madurai to Kacheguda Special, which operates on Wednesdays, will be extended from May 14 to June 6, 2025 (4 Trips).

3. Train No. 07695 Secunderabad to Rameswaram Special, which operates on Wednesdays, will be extended from May 7 to May 28, 2025 (4 Trips).

4. In the return direction, Train No 07696 Rameswaram to Secunderabad Special, which operates on Fridays, will be extended from May 9 to May 30, 2025 (4 Trips).

5. Train No 07153 Narasapur to SMVT Bengaluru, which operates on Fridays, will be extended from May 9 to June 27, 2025 (8 Trips).

6. In the return direction, Train No. 07154 SMVT Bengaluru to Narasapur, which operates on Saturdays, will be extended from May 10 to June 28, 2025 (8 Trips).