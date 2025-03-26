South Central Railway announces special trains to handle passenger rush, check details

CHENNAI: South Central Railway has announced the extension of special train services to accommodate the extra passenger rush, with services operating on the following dates:

Special Train Services:

1. Train No. 07191 Kacheguda - Madurai Special, operating on Monday from April 5 to May 7

2. Train No. 07192 Madurai - Kacheguda Special, operating on Wednesday from April 9 to May 7

3. Train No. 07189 Nanded - Erode Special, operating on Friday from April 4 to May 2

4. Train No. 07190 Erode - Nanded Special, operating on Sunday from April 6 to May 4

5. Train No. 07435 Kacheguda - Nagercoil Special, operating on Friday from April 4 to May 2

6. Train No. 07602 Villupuram - Charlapalli Special, operating on Friday from April 4 to May 2

Advance reservation is open from the Southern Railway end.