    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|26 March 2025 8:08 PM IST
    South Central Railway announces special trains to handle passenger rush, check details
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: South Central Railway has announced the extension of special train services to accommodate the extra passenger rush, with services operating on the following dates:

    Special Train Services:

    1. Train No. 07191 Kacheguda - Madurai Special, operating on Monday from April 5 to May 7

    2. Train No. 07192 Madurai - Kacheguda Special, operating on Wednesday from April 9 to May 7

    3. Train No. 07189 Nanded - Erode Special, operating on Friday from April 4 to May 2

    4. Train No. 07190 Erode - Nanded Special, operating on Sunday from April 6 to May 4

    5. Train No. 07435 Kacheguda - Nagercoil Special, operating on Friday from April 4 to May 2

    6. Train No. 07602 Villupuram - Charlapalli Special, operating on Friday from April 4 to May 2

    Advance reservation is open from the Southern Railway end.

