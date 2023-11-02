Sothuparai dam in Theni dist opened for irrigation and drinking water needs

MADURAI: Water was released from Sothuparai dam in Periyakulam taluk of Theni district for crop irrigation and drinking purpose on Wednesday.

As per directive from the State government, Collector RV Shajeevana inaugurated the release of water to benefit farmers relying on 2,865 acres and for the drinking purpose for the people of Periyakulam municipality.

Water will be released to cater to their needs till March 15, 2024. Depending on the storage of water and inflow, 30 cusecs of water will be released for a period of 45 days till December 15 and 27 cusecs of water for the next 31 days from December 16 to January 15,2024.

The water release for single crop cultivation would benefit farmers in Kailasapatti, Lakshmipuram, Vadugapatti, Melmangalam and Jeyamangalam.