‘Sorry Ma Model’ is DMK govt, raps Vijay on custodial deaths

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay spearheaded his party’s first major protest on Sivananda Salai in the city on Sunday, unleashed a volley of attacks on the DMK government and Chief Minister over the spate of custodial deaths in the state in the last four years.

Denouncing the ruling DMK over the spate of custodial deaths — particularly the Ajith Kumar case in Sivaganga — in Tamil Nadu, the TVK chief branded Chief Minister M K Stalin's administration as a "Sorry Ma" model government marked by apologies and inaction.

Clad in black as a mark of protest, Vijay launched a blistering attack on the Chief Minister accusing the state government of systemic failure in maintaining law and order and turning a blind eye to custodial excesses.

Addressing party cadres and grieving families of custodial death victims, Vijay described the much-publicised Dravidian Model of governance as the ‘Sorry Ma’ model.

“This is not governance. This is a government of excuses,” thundered Vijay at the protest.

“Ajith Kumar from Thiruppuvanam-Madapuram was just a young man from a modest background. While the Chief Minister has offered his condolences to his family, what about the 24 others who died while in police custody under your tenure? Have their families received even a word of sympathy? Have they been given any compensation?” Vijay questioned Stalin while insisting the CM to say sorry to the kin of all the victims of lock-up deaths.

Drawing a parallel to the infamous Sathankulam custodial deaths of P Jayaraj and J Bennix during the previous AIADMK regime, Vijay questioned the DMK's moral authority on transferring the Ajith case to the CBI.

“When the Sathankulam case was transferred to the CBI, you (Stalin) claimed it was a shame for Tamil Nadu. Now you have done the same in Ajith Kumar's case. Isn't it the same CBI — the one you call a puppet of the BJP-RSS? Why, then, are you hiding behind the Union government now,” he asked and pressed the TVK's demand for a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under direct watch of judiciary.

Sharpening his attack on the ruling dispensation, the actor-politician accused the Stalin government of repeatedly failing to uphold justice and protect citizens' rights.

“From the sexual harassment case at Anna University to the brutal death of Ajith Kumar, the judiciary had to intervene time and again. If courts must step in for everything, then what is the need for a Chief Minister? What is the purpose of your (Stalin) administration?” he questioned.

“You never have answers to the people's questions. The only response we ever get from you is ‘Sorry Ma’… it happened unknowingly, Ma… it shouldn't have happened, Ma. That's all. That's the legacy of this government — an endless apology tour,” Vijay said.

“This is a ‘Sorry Ma’ Model government running on advertisements and empty rhetoric. Before the end of your tenure, set right the broken law and order machinery. If you fail, the people and TVK will compel you to do so through democratic and relentless protests.”

Senior TVK leaders including N Anand, Aadhav Arjuna, KG Arunraj, and CTR Nirmal Kumar joined Vijay on stage. Thousands of party workers from across the state participated in the protest demonstration. which was marked by emotional scenes as families of custodial death victims recounted their ordeals.