SOPs for bus crew to ensure accessibility for persons with disability

CHENNAI: Transport and Electricity Minister SS Sivasankar has directed all drivers and conductors of State Transport Undertakings buses to adhere to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) related to the travel of persons with disability (PwDs).

In a statement, he said that despite the SOPs issued in 2022 and 2023, the government continued to receive complaints about non-compliance, forcing him to re-emphasise enforcement.

As per the SOPs, the minister said that buses must halt correctly at designated stops to allow PwDs to board and disembark without difficulty. Even if only one such passenger is present, the bus must stop. Conductors are instructed not to deny boarding on the grounds of overcrowding.

Seats earmarked for PwDs must be kept vacant until departure and clearly identified with appropriate signage. If occupied by general passengers, conductors must request them to vacate the seats. Staff are also required to assist PwDs in safely boarding and alighting, particularly in the case of adverse weather or night-time travel, even at non-designated stops.

Drivers and conductors must treat these passengers with respect and avoid any language or behaviour that could be offensive or dismissive. Buses must stop on request even at non-designated stops during harsh weather or night-time for the safety of PwDs, senior citizens, and women.

PwDs with a valid Unique Disability ID (UDID) or National Disability Identity Certificate (NDIC), with a minimum disability of 40%, are entitled to free travel in city (white board) buses along with one escort. They must be issued zero-fare tickets. Additionally, they are eligible for a 75% fare concession on suburban buses without a cap on the number of trips.

Monthly training sessions for drivers and conductors will now include direct interactions with PwDs to improve awareness and sensitivity. All MDs of the transport corporation have been directed to ensure compliance and monitor implementation across TN.