Soon, TN varsities, colleges to have helpdesks to assist students, parents on courses, procedures

CHENNAI: All universities and colleges in Tamil Nadu should set up helpdesks where aspirants, students, parents, and even general public may seek information about courses, colleges, research, admission process, and rules and regulations, instructed State Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan on Saturday.

This should be done by all institutions functioning under the Higher Education department, including 13 universities, 164 arts and science colleges, 162 government-aided colleges, 10 engineering colleges, and others, instructed the minister, said a press release from the government.

"The idea behind establishing a help desk is to ensure that there is transparency and an approachable set up where students, parents and other members of public can avail any information they want about courses, colleges, research, admission process, and rules and regulations at the institution," he said.

The establishment of help desk would ensure that all information related to administration, management, and education would be available in one place to make the process easier for students. Staff who are well-versed with the workings of the college and those who have adequate experience in manning helpdesks would be deployed to do the job so that students, parents, and others would find the process user-friendly, the release added.