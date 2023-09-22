Soon, HEI portals to host National Archives of India’s depository link

CHENNAI: The University Grants Commissions (UGC) has asked all Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) to include the National Archives of India (NAI) resources depository link in its portal to enrich the educational experience for both students and faculty members.

In a circular to all the HEIs, UGC secretary Manish R Joshi pointed out that the NAI has an extensive collection of records related to Indian history, culture, and society in the form of archival manuscripts, photographs, maps and various other formats.

Pointing out that these resources are accessible for reading and downloading through the web portal, he said “these records offer many benefits to students, academics, and researchers in our HEIs.”

“In pedagogy, they can be employed creatively for crafting engaging assignments”, he said adding “in research, their value goes beyond history and archaeology and therefore academic community were invited to explore this, which can also serve as resource for developing educational modules in many domains”, he said.