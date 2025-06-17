Some minds need to be corrected; not Keezhadi report, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Insisting that the antiquity of Tamil race has been validated in Keezhadi with scientific proof, Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin on Tuesday said that it is the mindset of ‘some’ people that needs to be corrected, and not the report of Keezhadi archaeological excavations.

Reposting a message of the party’s student’s wing secretary Rajiv Gandhi, who invited the party cadre and people to turn up in large numbers for the massive condemnation protest to be held near Madurai on Wednesday demanding the publishing of the Keezhadi archaeological excavation report, Stalin said, “How many obstacles does our Tamil race face? We have been fighting against all of them for thousands of years, and with the help of science, we have been establishing the antiquity of our race!”

“Yet some minds refuse to accept it. It's not the statements that need to be corrected; it's some minds!” Set Stalin in a message posted on his ‘X’ page.

“We invite all to gather in large numbers for the protest demonstration to be held tomorrow at Veeraganur in Madurai by @dmk_studentwing to condemn the anti-Tamil approach of the BJP led union government which is refusing to publish the findings of the Keezhadi archaeological excavations. Let us take part and voice for the rights of Tamils. Keezhadi is the cradle of Tamils,” said Stalin, who has been accusing the BJP led union government of attempting to black out the antiquity of Tamils.