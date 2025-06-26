Solving public grievance top priority: Tiruchy Collector

TIRUCHY: The public can approach the district administration at any time for their grievances, which would be solved based on the priority, assured the new Tiruchy collector V Saravanan on Wednesday.

Assuming charge, Collector Saravanan told the media persons that priority would be given to the basic amenities and public grievances.

The people should come forward with their grievances without any hesitation, and the officials from the concerned department will promptly solve the issues, he said.

“At the same time, the public can contact me directly for their long pending grievances and I would initiate all possible steps to solve their problems”, said Saravanan.

Saravanan previously served as the Commissioner of Tiruchy City Corporation and Joint Managing Director of the TWAD board.

M Pradeep Kumar, who was serving as the collector for more than three years, was transferred as Director of Town Panchayats.