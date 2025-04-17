Solution to power loom weaver’s strike in a few days: TN Ministers

CHENNAI: Ministers of the state government on Thursday assured to find an amicable solution to the ongoing hunger strike of power loom weavers in Coimbatore and Tirupur districts over hiking the wages as agreed upon in 2022.

Replying to the special call attention motion moved by Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami among others in the State Assembly, Minister State Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu said that Chief Minister MK Stalin was keen on resolving the weaver’s issue soon and the state government was fully committed to the concerns raised by the members about the demand of the weaver’s. Referring to the withdrawal of the duty drawback, which is still in vogue in countries like Sri Lanka, minister Thennarasu said that there were many issues like this and an agreement was reached for wage revision in 2022 and a good decision would be out soon.

Earlier, replying to the same motion, State Handloom Minister R Gandhi said that the talks with the striking weavers were held on March 19, followed by talks on March 13 and 24 by the collectors of Tiruppur and officials of labour, handloom departments.

Pointing out that similar talks were held on April 1 and 11 with the involvement of state information minister MP Saminathan, minister Gandhi said that in the April 15 talks the workers demanded 28% wage hike, but the owners of the weaving units have come forward to hike it by 5%, which the striking workers offered to discuss and revert.

Joining the issue with the LoP, state electricity minister V Senthil Balaji intervened and said that free electricity to power looms were increased to 1,000 units from 500 units on bimonthly basis in the incumbent regime. Pointing out that of the 1.63 lakh power looms, about 1.27 lakh weavers were still within the free power bracket and only 36,000 weaving units were paying electricity tariff in the state. Adding that the DMK regime had provided power subsidy to the tune of Rs 571 crore to the weavers, minister Balaji exuded confidence that the issue would be resolved amicably in one or two days.

Speaking on the motion earlier, KMDK MLA E R Eswaran said that loss to the tune of Rs 600 crore was suffered owing to the ongoing strike and most of the people engaged in the hunger strike were weavers and their families more than the owners. TVK MLA T Velmurugan, CPIM’s Chinnadurai, CPI’s T Ramakrishnan and BJP’s Vanathi Srinivasan also spoke on the issue.