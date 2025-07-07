Solar power output peaks in TN with over 6,600 MW

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu witnessed an all-time high in solar power generation on Saturday, with a peak output of 6,617 MW, surpassing the previous record of 6,529 MW set on February 16.

According to data from the Tamil Nadu State Load Despatch Centre (TNSLDC), daily solar energy generation also reached a new milestone of 48.5 million units (MU), marginally higher than the previous record of 48.3 MU achieved on February 11.

A senior official from Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Ltd attributed the surge in solar output to clear skies and sunny weather following a break from recent rainfall. “Cloudy skies and rains typically hinder solar generation,” the official said. “Increase in installed capacity also contributed to the new peak. TN’s total installed solar capacity stands at 10,159 MW, which includes 1,003 MW from rooftop solar systems.”

Meanwhile, wind power generation also saw a significant milestone, crossing the 100 MU mark on Saturday for the 10th time this year. TNPDCL absorbed 104.1 MU of wind energy, with a peak generation of 5,574 MW. TN has an installed wind energy capacity of 11,361.85 MW.

A wind power generator expressed appreciation for Tantransco and the state load dispatch centre for facilitating the achievement. “This is the first time wind power generation has crossed the 100 MU mark 10 times before the first week of July. With the onset of the wind season, we expect favourable generation in the coming weeks,” he said.