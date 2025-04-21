Soft drinks given at temple festival behind Tiruchy deaths, says Minister Nehru

CHENNAI: Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply, KN Nehru, has ruled out water contamination as the cause of the death of four persons -- including a four-year-old Priyanka -- as well as the hospitalisation of 53 others in Woraiyur in Tiruchy.

"Soft drinks distributed during a temple festival in the locality were suspected to have caused the symptoms of diarrhoea and vomiting," Nehru told the Assembly on Monday.

The preliminary post-mortem report of the child showed no indication of water contamination, the minister said, responding to a call attention motion moved by Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami and legislators from DMK allies, including the VCK, Congress, and the Left parties.

The minister clarified that Latha (53), a heart patient, died of cardiac arrest at her residence on the night of April 18, while Lakshmi (90), who had been unwell for nearly ten days, succumbed to her illness. These facts disproved media reports linking water contamination as the cause of their deaths.