Social welfare dept warns men against driving pink autos reserved for women

CHENNAI: After receiving several complaints about men driving the pink autos designated for women, the Social Welfare Department has warned of strict action if the situation continues.

According to a Maalaimalar report, last year, the Department of Social Welfare announced that a 'pink' auto service equipped with a women's helpline and GPS device would be implemented to enable women and children to travel safely alone in the city.

The scheme was launched by Chief Minister MK Stalin on Women's Day in March where 165 women were given pink autos as part of the first phase. The autos were given with a subsidy of Rs 1 lakh and a bank loan to encourage more women drivers.

However, over the past few weeks, the social welfare department has been receiving complaints that many men who were related to the beneficiaries were driving the pink autos. Following this, the department conducted a field investigation and found that some men were using pink autos for commercial transportation services.

Subsequently, the Social Welfare Department has warned that only women should drive autos specially reserved for them and that action will be taken by the RTO if the rules are violated.

Currently, the department is in the process of selecting beneficiaries for the second phase and 141 people have applied for the selection so far.