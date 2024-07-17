Social Welfare Department seeks details of NGOs working for queer community

CHENNAI: The Commissionerate of Social Welfare has directed all the district social welfare officers to ascertain the details of non-governmental organisation (NGOs) including community-based groups working for the rights and welfare of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans gender, Queer, Intersex, Asexual (LGBTQIA+) members.

The commissionerate has directed the welfare officers to send the details on non-profits with their contact details and area of focus by this week.

The notification was issued by the department after the Madras High Court directed the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment to enlist non-profits, including community-based groups that have sufficient expertise in handling the issues faced by the LGBTQIA+ community.

"We have so far found eight NGOs/CBOs working with the community members in the city. The names of these non-profits will be listed in the portal of the ministry, where the public can contact them and seek help, "said an official of the social welfare department.

This initiative is being taken as the nodal ministry, National Institute of Social Defence (NISD) has been compiling the list of NGOs and Community-based Organisation (CBOs) along with the address, contact details and services provided by them to be published and revised periodically on the official website of the ministry.

The court through this initiative notes that any person who faces an issue for the reason of their belongingness to the LGBTQIA+ community may approach any of the enlisted NGOs for safeguarding and protecting their rights.

"Further, the concerned NGOs/CBOs in consultation with the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment shall maintain confidential records of such persons who approach the listed NGOs and the aggregate data shall be provided to the concerned ministry bi-annually, "the notification stated.

Meanwhile, the TN government is likely to release a draft policy in the next three months, formulated for LGBTQIA+ community members in the State.

The draft policy will be made public calling in suggestions and recommendations for members of LGBTQIA+ community and other stakeholders. The draft policy along with the Tamil Nadu Social Welfare department had been formulated by a11-member committee, composed of different people in the spectrum.