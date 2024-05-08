Snatcher caught by public after brief chase, handed over to Manapparai cops

TIRUCHY: Manapparai residents chased a chain-snatcher, secured him, and handed him over to the police, while a woman victim who sustained injuries is undergoing treatment, on Tuesday.

N Ezhilarasi (46), a resident of Manapparaipatti near Manapparai in Tiruchy went to take part in the Paal Kudam event at a temple.

After the event was over, Ezhilarasi along with her neighbour was returning home unaware of a 30-year-old man following her.

The man tried to snatch her seven sovereign chain but she caught hold of the chain. The man pushed her on the road while the accompanying woman raised an alarm.

On hearing the noise, the public chased the man. Subsequently, the people managed to catch him and tied him to the roadside electric pole before informing Manapparai police.

The cops after an inquiry identified the man as N Kulanthaisamy (36) from Ramnagar in Karaikudi and arrested him.

Meanwhile, Ezhilarasi who sustained injury during the incident was rushed to the Manapparai GH.