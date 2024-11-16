Snag-hit Tiruvarur-Karaikudi train delayed over two hours

TIRUCHY: The Tiruvarur-Karaikudi passenger train was halted midway near Peravurani in Thanjavur due to a technical snag, on Friday. The train resumed its journey two hours later.

The Tiruvarur-Karaikudi passenger train (no: 061971) that departed from Tiruvarur at 6.20 am reached Ottankadu near Peravurani at around 8.20 am and resumed the journey to Peravurani. However, the train’s loco pilot detected a problem with one of the coaches and moved the train slowly. Following this, he found that there was no movement in the wheels of the particular coach and he stopped the train slowly.

Soon, the Peravurani station officials passed on the information to the technical team at Pattukkottai railway station. The team that came to the station, detached the coach and asked the passengers to shift to another coach. Later, after a delay of 2.30 hours, the train resumed its journey around 11 am and the passengers heaved a great sigh of relief.