Smuggled Chinese fireworks, toys worth Rs 12 crore seized at Thoothukudi port

CHENNAI: In a major crackdown, Customs officials seized Chinese-made fireworks and toys worth Rs 12 crore smuggled into Thoothukudi port.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, four people, including two from Thoothukudi and two Mumbai-based businessmen, have been arrested in connection with the illegal import.

According to officials, the containers had arrived from China’s Ningbo port, reportedly declared as engineering tools and flat trolleys meant for a local firm.

On suspicion, officials from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence inspected the containers and found silicone sealant guns and adhesive materials. Behind them, they discovered 8,400 cartons of banned Chinese fireworks and toys valued at Rs 12 crore.

Investigations revealed that the accused had prepared false documents in the name of engineering equipment to smuggle the goods into India.