Smoke from AC coach in Vande Bharat train panicked passengers

CHENNAI: Smoke emanated from an air-conditioned coach in Vande Bharat express train, causing panic to passengers. It occurred after the train crossed Dindigul.

After some of the passengers detected the smoke, one of them pulled the alarm chain. Subsequently, the train stopped.

According to the railway sources, the train stopped between Thamaraipatti and Vadamadurai due to fire device simulator activation in C14 coach at 8.49 am. The Junior Engineer, Carriage and Wagon, who is on board, checked and found aerosol unit opened inside the lavatory of C14 coach.

Immediately, all doors were opened, and the powder smoke cleared, and the FDS was reset.

After clearing, the train started at 9.16 am.