Smart TVs next on DMK's list to cheat voters, claims Sowmiya

Addressing a gathering, as part of her public outreach campaign, ‘Singapenne Ezhunthu Vaa,’ in Salem, she alleged that women were reduced to ‘mere voting machines’ by announcing welfare measures ahead of polls.

“The State government borrowed Rs 6,650 crore to give Rs 5,000 each to women under ‘Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam’. They think women can be misled by handing out Rs 5,000 without fulfilling electoral promises. Women are treated as voting machines,” she said, adding that this money would eventually return to the government through state-run liquor outlets operated by Tasmac.