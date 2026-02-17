Smart TVs next on DMK's list to cheat voters, claims Sowmiya

COIMBATORE: Pasumai Thaayagam president and Pattali Makkal Katchi leader Sowmiya Anbumani on Monday targeted the DMK for deceiving women by giving freebies to secure their votes.
Addressing a gathering, as part of her public outreach campaign, ‘Singapenne Ezhunthu Vaa,’ in Salem, she alleged that women were reduced to ‘mere voting machines’ by announcing welfare measures ahead of polls.
“The State government borrowed Rs 6,650 crore to give Rs 5,000 each to women under ‘Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam’. They think women can be misled by handing out Rs 5,000 without fulfilling electoral promises. Women are treated as voting machines,” she said, adding that this money would eventually return to the government through state-run liquor outlets operated by Tasmac.
With elections nearing, Sowmiya said that more freebie announcements could be expected. “The DMK is planning to distribute smart LED televisions to women to garner their votes.
But women shouldn’t be deceived and must teach a fitting lesson to them in the upcoming polls. Women should also play a decisive role in poll campaigns,” she said.
Further, the PMK leader said the DMK government failed to implement any major irrigation project in the State. Expressing concern over the availability of narcotic substances near schools, Sowmiya said if voted to power, the party would take efforts to shut down liquor outlets.