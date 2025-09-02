Sloth bear enters school, damages properties in Nilgiris

COIMBATORE: A sloth bear entered a government school and ransacked properties in search of food in the Nilgiris on Sunday night.

According to the forest department, the sloth bear, which has been camping in Glenmorgan in Ooty over the last few days, had strayed into the government school.

It broke open the doors and damaged valuables in search of food. The staff who turned up in the morning were shocked to find all things in disarray. The animal had also damaged a tea shop located nearby.

On receiving information, a team of forest department staff arrived and, after a search, spotted the sloth bear in a tree. They then drove the sloth bear into the forest area. Also, a team has been deployed to enhance monitoring to prevent the sloth bear from coming again, posing a threat to students.