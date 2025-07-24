Sloth bear enters hostel to feast on ice cream near Ooty

COIMBATORE: A sloth bear made its way into a hostel and had a feast of ice creams near Ooty on Tuesday night.

The bear barged into the premises by knocking down its glass door. After a search, the bear stumbled upon the freezer box, which had a large stock of ice creams. It then dragged the box to the centre of the hall and started devouring the ice creams one by one.

After a sumptuous treat, the sloth bear left the spot. The hostel staff, who visited later in the morning, was shocked to find things in disarray. They came to know of the bear’s entry by checking the CCTV footage. The video of the bear feasting on ice cream had been circulated widely on social media.

The residents, meanwhile, urged the forest department to take concrete measures to end frequent intrusions by sloth bears in their locality.