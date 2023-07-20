‘Slave’ AIADMK factions competing to satisfy BJP: Udhayanidhi

CHENNAI: State sports minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday said that the various factions of the AIADMK were vying with each other to demonstrate their enslavement to the BJP.

Responding to a query from journalists on AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami attending the NDA meeting in Delhi, Udhayanidhi who flagged off the trophy tour of Asian hockey championship said.

“Who else would attend the meeting. Only he (EPS) can attend because he is a slave of the BJP. There is a completion among them (warring AIADMK factions) over who is a better slave of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. OPS is angry that he has not been invited (for NDA meet). TTV Dinakaran is sulking that he has not been invited. In the competition, EPS has won.”

On the impact of the second meet of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance on the ruling BJP, Udhayanidhi said, “When did the last NDA meeting take place. They (BJP) are rattled. Manipur issue has reached the people to a great extent. Prime Minister Modi knows that it would be difficult this time (2024 Lok Sabha poll).”