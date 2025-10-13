Slap in DMK’s face, boost for delivering justice, says AIADMK

CHENNAI: The Opposition AIADMK on Monday hailed the Supreme Court's directive ordering a CBI inquiry under the supervision of a committee headed by a retired apex court judge into the tragic Karur incident involving the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party led by actor Vijay’s poll rally.

A statement from the AIADMK party said this landmark judgment upholds the fundamental principle that "a fair and impartial trial is the right of the people."

The AIADMK firmly believes that only through such independent and transparent investigations can justice be ensured for the victims and accountability fixed on those responsible, the statement read.

The AIADMK also condemned the "shocking attempts" by DMK functionaries to intimidate and influence Prabhakaran Selvakumar, the bereaved petitioner who had sought a CBI probe into the Karur tragedy. The petitioner, who lost two of his family members in the horrific incident, was hounded by DMK leaders, AIADMK’s statement said.

The party alleged that following the Supreme Court's order for a CBI investigation supervised by a retired Supreme Court judge, Prabhakaran was contacted by DMK union secretary Raghunathan, who offered him money and employment in exchange for withdrawing the case.

When he refused, false stories were spread claiming that he had decided not to pursue the matter further, AIADMK said.

Why is the ruling party panicking after the Supreme Court's order for a fair and impartial CBI probe, asked AIADMK.

"Why was the petitioner, who lost his loved ones, offered inducements to drop the case? Who are they trying hard to protect in the Karur case?” the party asked. DMK men are distorting a Supreme Court verdict, which is the epitome of judicial integrity, the party alleged.