Skills4Future initiative: TNSDC to train youths in AI, cleaner tech

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC), in collaboration with the Edunet Foundation and Shell India, has launched Skills4Future, a programme aimed at empowering the State’s youth with future-ready skills in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and cleaner technologies.

The initial phase will cover over 25,000 students, further improving TN’s position as a premier hub for technological innovation and sustainable development.

In its first year, Edunet Foundation will establish six digital and electric vehicle training labs in select engineering colleges. Supported by Shell India’s CSR initiative, these labs will serve as centres of excellence for experiential learning featuring hackathons, innovation competitions, and training modules.

Skills4Future programme offers a curriculum aligned with TNSDC’s credit-based framework. Students will get an opportunity to choose between a 50-hour foundation course and a 140-160-hour advanced course. Both emphasise practical applications in AI and cleaner technologies, designed to meet the demands of the global workforce.

Under this, the Faculty Development Program (FDP) will train educators in the latest advancements in AI and cleaner technologies. Beyond enhancing faculty expertise, it also ensures their ongoing readiness to adapt to technological shifts, equipping them with up-to-date skills to deliver effective training, thereby ensuring both long-term impact and the sustained evolution of skill development in TN.

Kranthi Kumar Pati, MD-TNSDC, said “By partnering with Edunet Foundation and Shell India, we’re creating a robust ecosystem that ensures TN remains at the forefront of technological advancement.”