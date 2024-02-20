Skill labs, financial aid for students highlight Naan Mudhalvan scheme

CHENNAI: New skill labs will be established in 100 government and government-aided Engineering, and Arts and Science colleges in the coming year for Rs 200 crore under the Naan Mudhalvan scheme.

Stating that to increase the success rate of aspirants from Tamil Nadu appearing in the Union Public Service Commission examination, 1,000 candidates are selected annually and provided with assistance of Rs7,500 per month, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu said following this, to increase the number of youth clearing Staff Selection Commission, Railway and Bank examinations, 1,000 candidates will be selected annually and provided quality training, with boarding and lodging facilities, for six months in Chennai, Coimbatore, and Madurai regions under the Naan Mudalvan scheme.

“A sum of Rs 6 crore will be allocated for this purpose in the coming year”, he added. He said the government will also take proactive steps to ensure that education loans to the tune of Rs 2,500 crore will be sanctioned and disbursed by various banks to one lakh college students in the coming year under the Naan Mudhalvan scheme.

“This will fulfill the educational aspirations of students and reduce the financial burden on their parents,” he added.