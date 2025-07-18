Skill development program for 784 women cops held

CHENNAI: As many as 784 women police personnel across the state underwent a three-day skill development training programme on crimes against women and children at the Tamil Nadu police training headquarters from July 14 to July 16.

The training was delivered through 15 Integrated In-service Training centres (ISTC) at the headquarters and in eight police training schools across Tamil Nadu, located in Tiruvallur, Villupuram, Salem, Coimbatore, Trichy, Madurai, and Thoothukudi. Among the 784 women police personnel, 93 of them are from Chennai, Avadi and Tambaram Commissionerates.

"This curriculum is planned to be continuously expanded to include all women police personnel in the future. This training included sessions on laws related to women and children, crimescommitted against them, appropriate methods of handling such cases, investigation techniques, proper documentation of case dairies, clarity on the do's and don'ts in Pocsp and juvenile-related cases, as well as awareness on protection, rehabilitation, and government welfare schemes for women and children, " an official release stated.

DGP, Training, Sandeep Rai Rathore held a debriefing session and distributed certificates on the final day of the programme.