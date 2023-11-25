Skeletons found at house of ‘siddha practitioner’ in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: In a suspected case of organ trade, police on Friday pulled out several human skeletons from the house of a controversial ‘siddha practitioner’ at Cholapuram in Thanjavur on Friday evening.

The shocking seizure of skeletons was made during investigations into the man missing case of Ashok Rajan, a driver of Cholapuram.

During initially inquiries into the case, neighbours raised suspicion on siddha medicine practitioner, Kesavamurthy (47). Further investigations revealed that Kesavamurthy chopped Ashok Rajan into pieces and buried the parts. Police also found out that Kesavamurthy had earlier murdered Mohammed Anaz also from Cholapuram in 2021.

Following this, locals lodged a complaint at Thanjavur police against him suspecting that he might have murdered several people. They also lodged a complaint with the SP and the district collector. Neighbours alleged that he was into organ trade and that was reason for the multiple murders.Based on the complaint, on Friday, the Thanjavur police went to the house of Kesavamurthy with earthmovers and dug the whole premises from 11 am to 4 pm, during which human skeletons were found along with a few packets of herbal medicines. Since Kesavamurthy was giving contradictory statements to the police, he was taken into custody for further interrogation.













According to police, Kesavamurthy, who was working as an assistant to a Siddha doctor in Chennai after completing class 10, was practising siddha all these years. Further probe is on.